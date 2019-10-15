Goldcrest REIT Lands $300M To Invest In US Farmland

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Goldcrest Farm Trust said Tuesday it has landed $300 million in commitments for its latest fund, which will be used to continue its strategy of investing in farmland across the U.S. Goldcrest Farm Trust said its second investment fund received contributions from undisclosed institutional investors. The fund is managed by Goldcrest Farm Trust Advisors, which oversees the REIT’s entire portfolio. Goldcrest launched its first investment platform in 2013, raising $300 million. "The recent volatility in agricultural markets has created exciting investment opportunities across the United States and the long-term case for investing in the farmland asset class...

