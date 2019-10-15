Pa. Jury Awards $4.7M In Spine Infection Misdiagnosis Trial

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania jury on Friday found that a primary care doctor negligently failed to diagnose a bacterial infection in her patient's spine, leading to the man's death from spinal meningitis less than two weeks later, and awarded the man's widow and estate $4.7 million. After deliberating for roughly four hours following a three-week case, the Montgomery County jury found that Abington Memorial Hospital internist Dr. Mary Tobkin had failed to meet the standard of care, and awarded damages to Rebecca D. Wilson directly and as the executor of her late husband John S. Wilson Jr.'s estate. Wilson had claimed that in...

