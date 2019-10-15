Honeywell Avoids High Court Review Of Health Benefits Win

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a challenge to an Eight Circuit decision that gave Honeywell International Inc. the go-ahead to cut off health care benefits for a group of early retirees. The justices denied a petition for writ of certiorari from Honeywell retirees, who had asked the high court to take a look at the Eighth Circuit's decision that overturned a lower court ruling blocking Honeywell from taking away their benefits at the end of 2017. The roughly 320 early retirees behind that Employee Retirement Income Security Act case convinced a judge to rule in December 2017 that...

