Justices Pass On Kazakhstan $506M Award Fight

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not consider Kazakhstan's petition challenging the enforcement of a $506 million arbitration award issued to two Moldovan oil and gas investors, a decision the country argued "threaten[ed] the integrity and international reputation of this country’s judiciary." As is customary, the justices did not provide reasoning for their decision on Tuesday. The petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Kazakhstan on Sept. 3 had asked the high court to overturn a ruling in which the D.C. Circuit confirmed the award, which was won by Anatolie Stati and his son Gabriel Stati after Kazakhstan seized their petroleum...

