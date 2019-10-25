Trading Models Underestimate Securities Class Damages

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT) -- Increasing anecdotal evidence suggests that trading models used to estimate damages in securities class actions are underestimating the number of damaged shares and the associated monetary damages. This phenomenon becomes apparent after these cases are settled and class members submit their claims for compensatory payouts. Claims administrators have reported that the estimated number of damaged shares based on commonly used trading models oftentimes significantly underestimate the actual number of valid damaged shares submitted in the claims process.[1] This discrepancy has also been documented in academic research, but has failed to result in any significant changes in the models practitioners rely on...

