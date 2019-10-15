Writers Guild Looks To Erase Talent Agencies' Antitrust Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The union representing film and television writers has asked a California federal court to toss claims from major Hollywood talent agencies in a dispute over fee structures, arguing that its activity is exempt from the antitrust laws. The Writers Guild of America on Friday filed a motion to dismiss the consolidated complaint from three agencies alleging the union is orchestrating an illegal group boycott by refusing to let its members work with agents that haven’t signed on to a new code of conduct that bars the use of so-called packaging fees. The guild said it is “black letter labor law” that...

