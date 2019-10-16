UK To Probe Whether Playing Card Merger Could Hurt Market

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom’s antitrust authority said it will be looking into a Belgium playing card company's plans to snap up the American maker of the popular Bicycle brand of cards. The Competition and Markets Authority revealed Tuesday it was launching in inquiry into whether the tie-up between Cartamundi and the United States Playing Cards Co. could result in “substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.” The watchdog has 40 days to complete the initial probe and either greenlight the merger or refer it for a more in-depth investigation, and is giving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS