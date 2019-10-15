Fired Servers' Emails Shielded By Labor Law, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A New York City restaurant operator violated federal labor law by firing four workers who cosigned a colleague's profane email calling out a manager's alleged abuses, the Second Circuit said Tuesday in an opinion affirming a National Labor Relations Board ruling. The appeals court rejected Mexican Radio Corp.'s claims the workers lost the National Labor Relations Act's protections for concerted activity by endorsing their colleague's message, saying their actions were not "opprobrious" under a four-part board test for analyzing whether group acts cross the line. "The board argues that regardless of which analytical framework applies, the employees' conduct was not so...

