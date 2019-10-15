Public Enemy Artist Fights The Power, Sues Music Co. Over IP

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Renowned Public Enemy rapper Chuck D sued a business partner and his music publishing company in California federal court Tuesday, accusing them of fraudulently taking control of copyrights to 28 songs and reaping illicit profits for years without the rapper's consent. In a 10-page complaint, Chuck D, whose real name is Carlton Ridenhour, claims that since 2012, Michael Closter has fraudulently registered the rapper's songs with the U.S. Copyright Office without his written consent to do so. Closter owns and runs Reach Global Inc., which is an independent music publishing company based in Burbank. According to the suit, Closter approached Ridenhour...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS