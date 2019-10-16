Tanzania Owes Standard Chartered $185M In ICSID Arbitration

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Tanzania owes the Hong Kong subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank $185 million for breaching a power plant operation contract, an International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal has ruled. The tribunal found that the East African nation is liable for breaching an agreement to build and operate a power plant in the country. Standard Chartered sought damages of $352.5 million when it launched the arbitration in 2015, but the tribunal on Oct. 1 found that an award of just more than $185 million reflected "the amount suffered to discharge the indebtedness due to the claimant under the facility agreement,"...

