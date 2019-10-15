Another Bill To Fix Broadband Mapping Added To The Mix

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Anthony Delgado, D-N.Y., became the latest lawmaker to attempt to crack down on poor broadband mapping by introducing two bills Friday that would change the way broadband data is reported and give communities funding to collect local broadband information. The first bill, called the Broadband Speed Act, would alter the way data is reported by requiring internet service providers to tell the Federal Communications Commission the actual broadband speeds they are reliably capable of providing, instead of what they can potentially provide. The second bill, the Community Broadband Mapping Act, would provide grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture...

