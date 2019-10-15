Ala. Clinic Hit With $9M Verdict In Patient Death Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 11:02 PM EDT) -- An Alabama state jury has awarded $9 million in a wrongful death suit accusing an urgent care facility and two doctors of providing negligent care to a patient who later died of a blood clot, according to attorneys for the patient's estate. On Oct. 11, a Lee County jury found in favor of the estate of patient Hope Johnson and awarded the largest-ever verdict for a medical malpractice case in the county, according to attorneys for the estate. According to the suit, Johnson, 20, went to the facility in December 2014 complaining of chest pains and difficulty breathing. Auburn Urgent Care's supervising physician...

