Sault Tribe Says It's Immune To Casino Consultant's Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and its casino-operating arm have urged a Michigan federal judge to rule they have sovereign immunity to claims the tribe didn't cough up payments it owed to a gaming consultant. The tribe and the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority are seeking a declaration that they are immune to claims by William Cross Jr., who alleges breach of his 2009 consulting contract with Kewadin in an April state court suit that the tribe removed to federal court soon after. In its complaint Friday, the tribe argued that the federal court has jurisdiction to decide whether...

