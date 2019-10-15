College Party Triggered Insurer's Duty To Cover Collapse

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The owner of an apartment complex near Elon University can force its insurer to cover repairs to a second-floor walkway that partially collapsed during a huge student party, a North Carolina federal judge ruled Tuesday. After untangling what she characterized as a "confusing morass of definitions, exclusions and exceptions" in part of a 186-page policy that Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. issued to landlord DENC LLC, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles concluded that the 2018 incident resulted in a covered collapse at DENC's building. "Because Philadelphia incorrectly denied coverage for this loss, Philadelphia is also liable to DENC for breaching its insurance...

