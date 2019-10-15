Shipping Tech Giant Pitney Bowes Hit By Cyberattack

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Global shipping technology giant Pitney Bowes was still recovering on Tuesday from a cyberattack that the company says encrypted data on its systems, disrupting customer access to some of its popular mailing products. The company said in a statement that its systems — which are used by more than 1 million businesses and more than 90% of Fortune 100 companies — were "affected by a malware attack that encrypted information." Pitney Bowes did not confirm whether the attackers demanded digital currency payment in order to unlock the encrypted systems, which would make the incident the latest in a wave of "ransomware"...

