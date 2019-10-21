Fla. Class Actions Show Why Correct COBRA Notices Matter

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- In Florida’s federal courts, there has been an epidemic of class actions alleging that employers failed to provide technically proper notice of the right to continued health care coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act. A dozen such lawsuits have been filed (each by the same law firm) with mirror image allegations.[1] These cases illustrate why it is necessary to sweat the details in issuing COBRA notices. COBRA requires sponsors of group health plans to permit a plan participant to elect to continue coverage at the participant’s own cost if an event occurs that will cause a loss of coverage...

