Juul Hit With First-Ever Vaping Death Lawsuit

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Juul on Tuesday was hit in California federal court with the first wrongful death suit over its products, brought by the family of an 18-year-old who they claim died in his sleep this past August after using its e-cigarettes for years. David Wakefield's family claims that Juul Labs took advantage of minimal regulations for e-cigarettes when youth smoking was at its lowest in decades and developed and marketed a product to be attractive to teenagers. Nicotine is highly addictive and especially dangerous to young people whose brains are still developing, the family said. "Juul was designed for teenagers. It does not look,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS