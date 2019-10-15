Direct Taxes: Pa. Corporate Nexus Test Is Deeply Flawed

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- In my recent guest article in Law360, titled “Direct Taxes: The Next Shoe to Drop After Wayfair?” I praised the states for showing some restraint regarding adoption of economic nexus standards for corporate income taxes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. Indeed, as explained, only one state, Hawaii, had enacted a minimum sales threshold to trigger corporate income tax liability. I wrote that article on Sept. 27 and so it is ironic that just three days later the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue published a corporate tax bulletin titled, “Nexus for Corporate Net...

