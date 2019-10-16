Philips Trying To 'Bury History' In Tracker IP Suit, Garmin Says

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Philips North America is trying to "bury" a history of litigation over its fitness tracker patents by saying it doesn't know which claims Garmin thinks are invalid and why, Garmin has told a California federal court. Garmin International Inc. on Tuesday said its European litigation history with Philip's parent company — during which claims from two patents were invalidated — leaves no doubt that Philips is aware of why its patent claims are invalid. The companies have also discussed the validity of at least one of the patents in person "at length” before the European lawsuits, Garmin told a California federal...

