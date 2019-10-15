Law Profs, Nonprofits Back Creators Of Seuss-Trek Mashup

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A number of prominent law professors, as well as the Electronic Frontier Foundation and other advocacy groups, told the Ninth Circuit that a California federal court had been right to rule earlier this year that a mashup of Dr. Seuss and Star Trek was protected under fair use. Two of the amicus briefs submitted Friday came from law and technology clinics at Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley, and were signed onto by professors from a number of other top-tier law schools like Harvard, the University of Michigan and Notre Dame. The professors said ComicMix LLC was on solid...

