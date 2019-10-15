Ex-Yukos CFO Says Kremlin-Defying Board Owes Him $13.5M

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A former chief financial officer of the defunct Russian oil company Yukos Oil Co. sued other former executives for more than $13 million in New York state court Monday, saying he earned the money protecting shareholders by keeping Yukos' international assets from seizure by the Russian state. Bruce K. Misamore sued four of his former colleagues at Yukos for allegedly taking more than $13 million from him, which he says he earned while helping them protect the international assets of Yukos from being taken by the Kremlin, saving over $1 billion for shareholders. Misamore, an American citizen who resides in Texas,...

