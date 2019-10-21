Navigating US-China Trade Amid New Era Of FinCEN

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 28, the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced the launch of a new subgroup called the Global Investigations Division.[1] Specifically, GID has been “tasked with implementing targeted investigation strategies rooted in FinCEN’s unique authorities under the Bank Secrecy Act to combat illicit finance threats and related crimes, both domestically and internationally.”[2] Combined with dramatically increased activity by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States,[3] and recent policy shifts such as the U.S. Department of Justice's redirection of investigative and enforcement resources toward China,[4] FinCEN’s enhanced powers should be on the radar for all U.S. and Chinese companies...

