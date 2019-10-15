Pa. Justices Ask If Judge Missed Chance To Weigh Juror Bias

Law360, Pittsburgh (October 15, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A judge who wasn’t present for voir dire in a medical malpractice case may have missed important cues about a potential juror’s biases and believability — and may never have a second chance at a first impression — several justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Tuesday. During oral arguments in Pittsburgh, the justices wondered whether Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ronald W. Folino could have properly assessed a potential juror’s credibility based solely on a transcript of her initial questioning, or whether even questioning her a second time in front of the judge would have been enough to...

