$216M For Hurricane Work Due Despite Indictment, Co. Says

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Mammoth Energy Services Inc. unit has told a Puerto Rico bankruptcy court that an indictment against its former president and a government inspection report shouldn't delay a $216 million payment for restoring electricity in the territory after Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico's electricity provider had asked the court to let it hold off on paying Cobra Acquisitions LLC $61 million in tax reimbursements and interest for utilities repair work pending criminal proceedings against the company's former head Keith Ellison, as well as the implementation of a watchdog report recommending a review of their contract. However, Cobra countered on Tuesday that those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS