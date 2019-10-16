Non-Calif. Classes Dropped In Conagra Spray Label Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed claims from non-California residents in a class action alleging a cooking spray by Conagra Foods Inc. was deceptively labeled, finding that without a nationwide class, he has no jurisdiction over their claims. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Tuesday wrote that while he asserted pendent personal jurisdiction over the Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois plaintiffs in the case, now that he has denied certification of a nationwide class, those claims would be better pursued in other districts. "Now that plaintiffs have failed to achieve certification of a nationwide class, the foundation for my decision to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS