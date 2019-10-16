Miners' Class Push Falls Flat In Lifetime Benefits Fight

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Retired coal miners can't proceed as a class over claims that Consol Energy Inc. violated federal benefits law by duping them into believing they would have health benefits for life, a West Virginia federal judge has ruled, saying inconsistent verbal assurances of lifetime coverage derailed their case. U.S. District Court Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. on Tuesday denied class certification sought by Benny Fitzwater, Clarence Bright and Terry Prater, saying the miners’ reliance on parts of documents outlining various benefits and “spotty and divergent” verbal promises of lifetime coverage wasn’t enough to show that Consol violated the Employee Retirement Income Security...

