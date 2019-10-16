Justices Question If FDCPA Fraud Claim Based On Mistake

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared skeptical of a Pennsylvania man’s argument that a debt collection suit served twice to the wrong person amounted to fraud, wondering if it wasn’t just an innocent mistake on the part of the serving lawyer. The justices were tasked with reviewing a Third Circuit enforcement of the one-year time limit for a Fair Debt Collection Practices Act case brought by Kevin Rotkiske, who claimed that the debt he never knew about sabotaged his credit. Rotkiske argued that the court should have applied the so-called discovery rule, in which the statute of limitations only started...

