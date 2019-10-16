USA Gymnastics Lands 2-Month Extension To File Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT) -- USA Gymnastics has been given a nearly two-month extension to file its Chapter 11 plan after telling an Indiana bankruptcy court it is close to a deal with insurers and the hundreds of gymnasts bringing sexual abuse claims against it, bringing the new deadline to Dec. 3. In a brief, two-page order filed Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robyn L. Moberly granted the extension requested by USAG, saying it appeared to be "in the best interests of the debtor, its estate and creditors." USAG, the nation's governing body for the Olympic sport of gymnastics, was dragged into bankruptcy late last year after...

