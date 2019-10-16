Top UK Court Rules Whistle-Blower Protections Cover Judges

Law360, London (October 16, 2019, 10:23 AM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that judges are entitled to whistle-blower protections under U.K. employment law because of guarantees provided by European human rights protections. The U.K. Supreme Court said that a district judge can sue over alleged unfair treatment, ruling that barring her from doing so would violate European human rights protections. (iStock) The Supreme Court said that District Judge Claire Gilham can bring a claim of unfair treatment against the Ministry of Justice under the Employment Rights Act 1996, ruling that barring her from doing so would violate the European Convention on Human Rights. The case has now been...

