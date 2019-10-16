Limited Classes Certified In 2015 Exxon Refinery Fire Case

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted certification to two limited classes of property owners who say their air quality and groundwater suffered after a 2015 ExxonMobil refinery fire, rejecting arguments from the company that the residents' claims were too disparate to move forward as a class. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer did reduce the scope of the proposed class on Tuesday, certifying an air emissions subclass covering roughly 2,000 properties to bring nuisance claims against Torrance Refining Co. LLC, whose parent company bought the plant after the fire. Judge Fischer also certified a slightly reduced class of about 90 property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS