NYC Says It's Immune To Suit Over 'Unfair' Property Tax Policy

Law360, New York (October 16, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Counsel for New York City told a state appeals court panel Wednesday afternoon that the city is immune to challenges to its tax policy because the matter is a political issue with a political solution and not something the courts should address. During arguments before a five-judge panel, the city argued that a challenge by Tax Equity Now New York to the constitutionality of New York City’s tax code can't overcome the city’s broad discretion over policy matters and that the appellate judges should toss the lawsuit. “This case is a misguided attempt to change the real property tax law through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS