Cross-Border Employers Face Critical GDPR Risks

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT) -- In today’s world, technology and data are evolving at an increasingly rapid rate. Daily, we transact in more and more data: emails, text messages, phone calls, even clicks on a website. And, within this ever-changing digital environment, we are becoming an increasingly global workforce, transitory across different countries and even continents. While people move across borders to meet their employer’s global workforce needs, their personal data is often moving with them. This can be in various forms, including for payroll, immigration, tax, relocation and insurance, among others. With data and people moving across borders, the legal world is evolving too. In...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS