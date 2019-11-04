Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 4:39 PM EST) -- Rosenberg & Estis PC has brought on a bankruptcy-focused real estate lawyer in New York. Jack Rose joins the firm as a member and will lead Rosenberg & Estis’ bankruptcy and reorganization department. Rose represents tenants, landlords, lenders, debtors, creditors, investors and acquirers on a variety of bankruptcy matters. Jeffrey Bankowitz Jeffrey Bankowitz has joined GrayRobinson PA in the firm’s Orlando office as a shareholder. Bankowitz worked at BBA Aviation PLC earlier in his career and helped that company with development and real estate transactions as well as litigation, mergers and acquisitions and government relations matters. Allison Smalley Krishana Pleasant Maynard Cooper...

