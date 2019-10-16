Wachtel Missry, Dechert Steer $600M Coca-Cola Building Refi

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Wachtel Missry represented a venture that includes investor Michael Shvo in connection with its refinance of a $600 million loan from Dechert-counseled JPMorgan for the Coca-Cola building in Manhattan ⁠— a tower that has changed hands twice in as many months ⁠— according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The deal is for a refinance of a loan JPMorgan Chase Bank NA provided earlier this year for the tower at 711 Fifth Ave., which a joint venture of Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners Inc. recently sold to a venture of investors Michael Shvo and Serdar Bilgili for...

