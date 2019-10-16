Realtors Must Face Antitrust Case Over High Broker Fees

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Realtors and several major broker franchisors weren't able to shut down allegations that they conspired to inflate broker commissions, as a Missouri federal judge found Wednesday that the home sellers lodging the claims had offered enough evidence to plausibly show a conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough refused to dismiss the proposed class action brought by a group of Missourians contending that the associations' industry-wide commission rules have kept broker fees artificially high even though the internet has substantially reduced realtors' roles in the home buying and selling process. Those home sellers showed that Section 2-G-1...

