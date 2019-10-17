Hinshaw Banks On Bankruptcy Pro From Lawrence Kamin

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has picked up a new partner for its commercial transactions practice team, who is joining the firm's main office in Chicago from Lawrence Kamin LLC. Hinshaw scoops Mark A. Carter, who started last month, from the Windy City's Lawrence Kamin, where he was a partner since 2017 and where his work focused on counseling business in transactions, incorporations and resolving insolvency, something Hinshaw says was of particular interest. "Mark's significant experience in preparing companies for potential insolvency serves to broaden our corporate capabilities and positions us for any upcoming change in economic conditions," Dean Parker, head of Hinshaw's...

