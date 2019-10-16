Intel To Pay $5M To Clear Up Watchdog's Pay Bias Allegations

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Intel Corp. will pay $5 million to resolve claims that the chipmaker's pay system discriminated against women and workers of color in Arizona, California and Oregon, the U.S. Department of Labor's federal contracts watchdog has announced. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said in a news release on Tuesday that Intel has promised to pay $3.5 million in back pay and interest to employees in those states who faced pay discrimination. The Santa Clara, California-based computer giant will also set aside $1.5 million for efforts to boost pay fairness among its engineers, the OFCCP said. "Intel Corp. is one of...

