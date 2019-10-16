FCC Passes T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Along Party Lines

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission approved the contentious T-Mobile-Sprint merger along party lines Wednesday, closing the FCC's deal review with an order that also includes language holding Sprint liable in connection with an ongoing investigation. Democrats Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks cast dissenting votes Wednesday, the deadline for the commissioners to vote on the transaction. Rosenworcel cast her "no" vote on Wednesday morning. Starks cast his own dissenting vote around 1 p.m. after confirming that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai added language to the approval order that could penalize Sprint if it's found to have wrongly profited from the Lifeline subsidy program, an official...

