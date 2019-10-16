McDermott Adds 5 Employment Partners In NYC, Chicago

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP announced Wednesday that it has hired five new partners to bolster its employment practice group, with new attorneys joining both its Chicago and New York offices. Carol Spink, formerly a partner with Baker McKenzie for more than eight years, will be based in Chicago. Her experience includes domestic and international employment law counseling, training on mergers and acquisitions, and handling issues such as contract drafting, employee transfers and negotiations, according to the firm. The other new hires will be working in New York, the firm said, and all four are former Dentons partners: Brian Cousin, Neil...

