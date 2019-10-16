Exceptions To '8 Corners Rule' Are Invalid, Texas Justices Told

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- State Farm Lloyds should not be able to use a judge's exception to a Texas litigation rule to avoid defending a Texas couple in a suit over an ATV accident that killed their grandson, saying the judge's exception is his own invention and has never been used by another court. A Fifth Circuit panel had asked the Texas Supreme Court last month to weigh in on the case, in which policyholders Melvin and Janet Richards are seeking to force State Farm to fund their defense of an underlying suit brought by their grandson's mother, Amanda Meals, who claims the couple is to...

