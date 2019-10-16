CalSavers Isn't Trumped By ERISA, Calif. Says

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- California has defended its auto-IRA program against the federal government's argument that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act preempts the state law that created the program, arguing in federal court the program hasn't established a plan that would fall under the scope of the benefits law. The CalSavers Retirement Savings Program, which funnels a portion of workers' pay into an individual retirement account, hit back Tuesday at the federal government's statement of interest in the case, arguing that the court has already found that the state's Secure Choice Retirement Savings Trust Act doesn't force onto employers the kinds of duties that...

