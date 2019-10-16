NBCUniversal Exec Says He Was Sold Fake Rothko Painting

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- An executive at NBCUniversal is claiming that a New York City art dealer swindled him out of nearly $1 million in 2001 for a fake Mark Rothko painting that would be worth $10 million today if it were real, according to a California state court suit. Ron Meyer, a vice chairman at NBCUniversal, said New York art dealer Susan Seidel knowingly provided him false information about the painting, which he purchased 18 years ago for $900,000 plus a $45,000 commission. And California-based art dealer Jamie Frankfort — who'd introduced him to Seidel — knew of and approved those misrepresentations, he said...

