Taxpayer Group Reverses Course To Support C-Band Sale

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Ahead of a high-profile congressional hearing, advocacy group Americans for Tax Reform has switched sides and now supports a controversial plan to sell off satellite spectrum directly to mobile providers, circumventing an auction process run in-house by the Federal Communications Commission. According to a letter shared with Law360 on Wednesday, the group said that a plan put forth by a satellite coalition, the C-Band Alliance, has evolved enough that the tax group can now support it, citing the satellite coalition's commitments to make a "significant" payment to the U.S. Treasury as part of the private spectrum sale. "For these particular licenses...

