Opportunity Zone Info Needed To Show Impact, House Panel Told

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Reporting information about opportunity zones is necessary to show whether the tax-preferred investments are successful in promoting economic growth in distressed communities, panelists told a House of Representatives committee on Thursday. Data on opportunity zones, which is not yet required to be collected, would give lawmakers a better picture of who is investing in the areas and whether those investments are having a positive economic effect on the surrounding communities, panelists told the House Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access during a hearing examining the program's impact on small businesses. Subcommittee Chairman Andy Kim, D-N.J., said early...

