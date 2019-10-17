Ex-JPMorgan Worker's COBRA Suit Kicked To Arbitration

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A former JPMorgan Chase & Co. worker's suit claiming the bank didn’t give him proper notice about continuing his health care coverage after being terminated belongs before an arbitrator, a Florida federal judge ruled, rejecting the worker's argument JPMorgan gave up its ability to compel arbitration. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung on Wednesday granted JPMorgan’s bid to arbitrate Larry M. Grant’s proposed class action claiming he received a deficient notice from the bank about his rights under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act when he was let go. While Jung refused to completely dismiss the suit, he agreed it...

