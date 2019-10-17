Texas Cement Plant Supervisor Can't Certify OT Class

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has decided that a former Houston-based plant supervisor at a concrete company can't use a collective action to pursue claims that he was improperly denied overtime pay, saying the worker hadn’t shown evidence that others were in the same position. U.S. Judge Gray H. Miller said on Wednesday that Dman Thomas hadn’t demonstrated that others were similarly situated or wanted to be part of his lawsuit against Argos USA LLC, which alleges the company should have paid him overtime but avoided the expense by misclassifying him as exempt. The court tossed the class allegations and declined Thomas' bid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS