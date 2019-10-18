Washington Tribe Hit With Suit Over Proposed Crab Fishery

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Three tribal groups have asked a Washington federal judge to ban a competing tribe from opening a crab fishery in Puget Sound waters where it hasn't been permitted to fish in 45 years, saying the tribe's proposed operation threatens to upset the state's crab harvest quotas. The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, the Tulalip Tribes and the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe jointly urged U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez on Wednesday to prohibit the Lummi Nation from sending up to 10 fishers and fishing vessels to Skagit Bay, which the three tribal groups claim is in their protected Region 2 East area...

