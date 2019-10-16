Trump Says Only US Should Tax Its Tech Giants, Not France

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday again criticized France’s digital services tax, saying that only the U.S. should be allowed to tax its tech companies. Although President Donald Trump said he's “not a fan” of tech giants such as Google LLC, he doesn't believe that foreign countries should impose digital services taxes against the companies. (AP) Trump told reporters that he was unhappy with France’s tax, which was enacted in July and imposes a 3% levy on large companies’ digital revenue. The measure doesn’t directly target U.S. businesses, but officials from the U.S. Department of the Treasury have said the levy — referred...

