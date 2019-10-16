'Orthodontic' Pacifier Unsafe For Older Children, Suit Says

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Consumers hit Newell Brands Inc. and NUK USA LLC with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court Wednesday, alleging the companies marketed "orthodontic" pacifiers as being safe for children older than 24 months despite numerous scientific studies showing pacifier use by children in that age range can cause teeth and jaw alignment problems. Named plaintiffs Shelly Benson and Lisa Caparellil, who bought the pacifiers at issue within the past two years, contend that the companies use the term "orthodontic" to market their pacifiers to mislead customers into thinking they are beneficial for a child's oral health, despite there being no widely accepted or U.S. Food...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS