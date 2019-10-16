Feds Pay $5M To End Ky. Baby Birth Injury Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Wednesday approved a $5 million settlement to resolve a suit accusing a federally-funded health clinic of causing a baby's birth injuries after a doctor allegedly failed to respond to signs of fetal distress. Rebecca Anderson and Randy Brooks claimed that their son, known in court documents as G.B., suffered severe and permanent injuries after he was born in October 2015 because a doctor failed to timely and properly deliver the baby at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling Hospital. Anderson and Brooks said in their 2017 complaint that Dr. Byram Ratliff was negligent and careless and breached the...

